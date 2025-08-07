Massive response for ‘Mothevari Love Story’ mega preview; set for Aug 8 premiere

With a renewed focus on amplifying authentic regional voices, ZEE5 Telugu is launching its latest original, Mothevari Love Story, a rural dramedy rooted in the vibrant culture of Telangana. Created by Shiva Krishna Burra, the series will begin streaming on August 8, spotlighting a heartfelt village romance mixed with humour and social commentary.

Set in Arepalli village, the story follows Parshi (played by YouTube star Anil Geela), who falls for a girl from a neighbouring village. What begins as innocent love soon spirals into a land dispute involving two elderly men, triggering a chain of emotional and comic events.

The series features Varshini as the female lead, alongside Muralidhar, Sadanna, Sujatha, and others. Produced by Madhura Sreedhar and Sriram Srikanth, with music by Charan Arjun and cinematography by Sreekanth Arupula, the project is deeply collaborative—carried forward by a team of passionate newcomers and homegrown talent.

At a special screening event in Hyderabad, the first four episodes were previewed to an enthusiastic response. Chief guest and philanthropist Kandakatla Siddu Reddy praised the show, saying, “It doesn’t feel like a web series—it feels like cinema.”

With seven episodes launching this week, Mothevari Love Story is not just a slice-of-life romance but a landmark in regional storytelling—bringing local dialects, traditions, and talent to centre stage on a national OTT platform.