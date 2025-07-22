Mohan Babu pays heartfelt tribute to Late Kota Srinivasa Rao

Veteran Tollywood actor Dr. M. Mohan Babu recently visited the family of the late Kota Srinivasa Rao to offer his heartfelt condolences and pay his respects to the legendary actor. During the emotional visit, Mohan Babu fondly recalled their decades-long friendship and professional journey, expressing deep sorrow over Kota’s sudden demise.

Speaking to the media, Mohan Babu said, “Kota Srinivasa Rao was more than a colleague — he was a dear friend, someone incredibly close to my heart. I was not in Hyderabad on the day he passed away, and the news of his death left me in complete shock. Today, I came here to personally express my condolences to his family.”

The veteran actor shared a touching memory of a phone call from Kota on the day of the Kannappa release. “He called to appreciate the film and praised Vishnu’s performance. That meant a great deal to me,” he said.

Reflecting on their professional association, Mohan Babu added, “In 1987, I cast Kota in a key role as a magician and the main villain in my production Veera Pratap. Since then, we worked together in several films. His dialogue delivery, modulation, and acting versatility—whether as a villain, comedian, or character artist—were unmatched.”

Describing Kota as an integral part of his life, Mohan Babu said, “He was like family to me. His passing is not just a personal loss but a significant one for the entire film fraternity. I pray for his soul to rest in peace and for his family to find strength in this difficult time.” Kota Srinivasa Rao’s absence leaves a void that Tollywood will feel for years to come.