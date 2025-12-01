Mohan Babu’s iconic 50-year journey celebrated

Collection King Dr. M. Mohan Babu hosted one of the most high-profile gatherings with MB50, a grand celebration honouring his 50-year journey in Indian cinema. Held at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, the evening brought together a rare mix of top stars, political dignitaries, and industry stalwarts, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year.

Superstar Rajinikanth was the centre of attention as he greeted his longtime friend Mohan Babu with warmth and affection, reflecting a bond that has lasted decades. Adding to the event’s stature were Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and several political leaders who came to congratulate the veteran actor. The event was elegantly hosted by Vishnu Manchu, who ensured the tribute matched the scale of his father’s legacy.

The film fraternity turned up in full force, with Jackie Shroff, Sarath Kumar, Bhagyaraj, Nani, Gopichand, Brahmanandam, Ali, Harish Shankar, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Mythri Shashi, among others, making the evening glitter with their presence. Actors and filmmakers from multiple industries, along with business heads and public figures, added to the grandeur.

Known for his impeccable hosting style, Mohan Babu ensured every guest experienced his signature warmth. Lavish arrangements, elegant décor, and a curated dinner reflected the actor’s deep respect for his associates.

MB50 has sparked excitement across the industry, with many viewing it as a prelude to even bigger celebrations ahead, reaffirming Mohan Babu’s enduring legacy and towering influence on Indian cinema.