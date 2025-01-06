Live
- Remembering BA Raju on his birth anniversary: A pillar of the Telugu film industry
- Kangana’s ‘Emergency’ to Release on January 17, 2025
- OnePlus 13 Launch: Major Durability Upgrade and Key Features Revealed
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for January 6, 2025: Unlock In-Game Rewards
- iPhone 17 Air: Slimmest iPhone Yet, Priced Below Pro Models
- Tragic accident mars ‘Game Changer’ pre-release event: Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Dil Raju announce financial aid
- Atishi breaks down at press conference, says Ramesh Bidhuri is abusing her father
- Vishal Struggles with Illness at 'Madha Gaja Raja' Pre-Release Event
- Two cases of HMPV virus detected in the state
- Police Issue Fresh Notice to Allu Arjun Over KIMS Visit Plans
Nayanthara Faces Legal Trouble Over Chandramukhi Clips in Documentary
Nayanthara and Netflix face a ₹5 crore legal notice from the producers of Chandramukhi for using clips from the film in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without permission.
Controversies continue to follow Nayanthara into the new year. She is now in a legal dispute with the producers of her famous film Chandramukhi.
The producers have sent a legal notice to both Nayanthara and Netflix, asking for ₹5 crore in compensation. Producers claims that the clips from Chandramukhi were used in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without their permission.
This is similar to a situation in November, when actor Dhanush sent a legal notice asking for ₹10 crore for using a three-second clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the same documentary.
As of now, Nayanthara and Netflix have not responded to the legal notice.
