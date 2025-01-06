Nayanthara Faces Legal Trouble Over Chandramukhi Clips in Documentary

Controversies continue to follow Nayanthara into the new year. She is now in a legal dispute with the producers of her famous film Chandramukhi.

The producers have sent a legal notice to both Nayanthara and Netflix, asking for ₹5 crore in compensation. Producers claims that the clips from Chandramukhi were used in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without their permission.

This is similar to a situation in November, when actor Dhanush sent a legal notice asking for ₹10 crore for using a three-second clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the same documentary.

As of now, Nayanthara and Netflix have not responded to the legal notice.