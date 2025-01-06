  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment

Nayanthara Faces Legal Trouble Over Chandramukhi Clips in Documentary

Nayanthara Faces Legal Trouble Over Chandramukhi Clips in Documentary
x
Highlights

Nayanthara and Netflix face a ₹5 crore legal notice from the producers of Chandramukhi for using clips from the film in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without permission.

Controversies continue to follow Nayanthara into the new year. She is now in a legal dispute with the producers of her famous film Chandramukhi.

The producers have sent a legal notice to both Nayanthara and Netflix, asking for ₹5 crore in compensation. Producers claims that the clips from Chandramukhi were used in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale without their permission.

This is similar to a situation in November, when actor Dhanush sent a legal notice asking for ₹10 crore for using a three-second clip from his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the same documentary.

As of now, Nayanthara and Netflix have not responded to the legal notice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick