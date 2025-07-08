Nidhhi Agerwal cementing her position in Tollywood

Nidhhi Agerwal is undoubtedly on a dream run in Tollywood. With two high-profile films—Hari Hara Veera Mallu opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Raja Saab alongside Rebel Star Prabhas—the young actress is cementing her position as one of the most sought-after talents in the industry.

Her soaring popularity was on full display at the recent trailer launch event of Hari Hara Veera Mallu held in Hyderabad. The crowd erupted with excitement the moment Nidhhi took the stage, chanting her name and showering her with cheers, a clear reflection of her growing fanbase and influence.

Sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan in such a grand historical setting is expected to further elevate her career. Adding to her stellar lineup, Nidhhi will also be seen alongside Prabhas in Raja Saab, scheduled to hit the screens on December 5. With these two mega releases, Nidhhi Agerwal is clearly making her mark and proving that she’s here to stay in the big league of Tollywood heroines.