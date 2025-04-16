  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

No Film Between Ram Charan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga – Rumors Debunked

Game Changer Box Office Collection: Ram Charans Film Earns ₹112.84 Crore in 5 Days
x

Game Changer Box Office Collection: Ram Charan's Film Earns ₹112.84 Crore in 5 Days

Highlights

Rumors about Ram Charan working with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga have been dismissed. Sources close to Charan confirm that Sandeep is busy with his ongoing projects, including Spirit with Prabhas and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

There have been rumors that Ram Charan might work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy and Animal. However, this news isn’t true.

Currently, Ram Charan is shooting for ‘Peddhi’ with Buchi Babu. After that, he’ll work with Sukumar on a new project. There will be a gap between these two films, which led to the speculation about him working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

But according to sources close to Ram Charan, this won’t happen. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy working on ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas, which will be released next year. After that, he’s planning a film called ‘Animal Park’ with Ranbir Kapoor.

So, for now, a film between Ram Charan and Sandeep is not happening. Ram Charan might do another film before Sukumar's project starts, which could be produced by UV Creations, but the director isn’t confirmed yet.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick