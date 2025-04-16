Live
No Film Between Ram Charan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga – Rumors Debunked
There have been rumors that Ram Charan might work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy and Animal. However, this news isn’t true.
Currently, Ram Charan is shooting for ‘Peddhi’ with Buchi Babu. After that, he’ll work with Sukumar on a new project. There will be a gap between these two films, which led to the speculation about him working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
But according to sources close to Ram Charan, this won’t happen. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is busy working on ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas, which will be released next year. After that, he’s planning a film called ‘Animal Park’ with Ranbir Kapoor.
So, for now, a film between Ram Charan and Sandeep is not happening. Ram Charan might do another film before Sukumar's project starts, which could be produced by UV Creations, but the director isn’t confirmed yet.