No one can stop Konda biopic: RGV

Nobody can stop Konda biopic, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV tweeted. Pointing to an anonymous name, Nalla Balli Sudhakar, he told him to stop his efforts to stop the movie.

Warangal: Nobody can stop Konda biopic, maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV tweeted. Pointing to an anonymous name, Nalla Balli Sudhakar, he told him to stop his efforts to stop the movie. Referring to Karl Marx, he said that no one can stop sunlight with a palm.

It may be recalled here that the shoot of the Konda biopic had already got underway at Vanchanagiri near Warangal, Konda Murali's native place, on October 12. RGV's tweet created buzz in the erstwhile Warangal district with people trying to figure out who is 'Nalla Balli Sudhakar'. The tweet indicates that RGV was threatened by someone who is a Minister in Telangana.

The bitter rivalry between Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and the Konda couple is well known in the region. It's assumed that RGV's tweet was a veiled attack against Errabelli. It may be noted here that during the launch of shoot Konda Surekha had recalled their animosity with Errabelli in their early days in politics.

