Live
Just In
NTR, Prashanth Neel’s Film Shoot Begins with Massive Action Scene
Jr. NTR’s film with Prashanth Neel begins filming at Ramoji Film City, featuring an intense action sequence with 3,000 junior artists. Release set for 2026.
Filming for Jr. NTR’s upcoming project with director Prashanth Neel has commenced at Ramoji Film City. The production, widely referred to as “NTR Neel,” is a high-profile collaboration between the celebrated actor and the director known for blockbuster hits like the KGF series and Salaar.
The movie’s shoot began with an elaborate action sequence involving over 3,000 junior artists, setting the stage for what is expected to be a large-scale cinematic experience. Jr. NTR is scheduled to join the shoot in subsequent schedules.
Produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, the film is generating significant anticipation among fans and the industry. Kalyan Ram, Naveen Erneni, Ravi Shankar Yelamanchili, and Harikrishna Kosaraju are leading the production efforts. Cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and music composer Ravi Basrur are part of the technical team, with Chalapathy serving as the production designer.
Following the official pooja ceremony held last year, the film’s regular shoot is now in full swing. With Jr. NTR’s mass appeal and Prashanth Neel’s expertise in action-driven narratives, expectations are high.
The film is scheduled for a pan-India release on Jan. 9, 2026, across multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Given the pre-announced release date, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on the film’s progress.
Industry insiders believe the collaboration will set new benchmarks in Indian cinema, with Neel expected to present Jr. NTR in a never-before-seen avatar. The project, designed as a large-scale action spectacle, is expected to cater to a wide audience across the country.