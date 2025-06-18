NTR Universe Success Celebrations held grandly in Hyderabad after global festivities

The grand success of the NTR Cine Vajrotsavam—a tribute to Telugu cinema legend Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao—was celebrated in Hyderabad following a series of international events held across multiple countries. Titled NTR Universe Success Celebrations, the event was organized to commemorate the global recognition received for NTR’s centenary.

The Hyderabad celebration saw the presence of NTR’s son Nandamuri Ramakrishna, NTR Literature Committee Chairman and TDP Political Secretary TG Janardhan, TFPC Secretary and producer Prasanna Kumar, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Ramakrishna called NTR a visionary who elevated Telugu pride worldwide through both cinema and politics. “NTR proved politics can be a platform to serve people. The love and respect shown for him by Telugu communities abroad was deeply moving,” he shared.

Janardhan noted that the celebrations began in Vijayawada and later spanned 13 cities across 8 countries including the USA, Dubai, Singapore, and Australia. He highlighted initiatives like the launch of a website and publication of a book based on NTR’s speeches to preserve his legacy.

Prasanna Kumar lauded NTR’s commitment to Telugu cinema, even turning down Bollywood and Hollywood offers. He praised current leaders for honoring NTR’s legacy, noting the AP government’s holiday on May 28 and Telangana’s NTR National Award—first presented to actor Balakrishna.