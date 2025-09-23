Live
OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views
Highlights
The trailer of They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Prakash Raj, has crossed 9 million views. The film, directed by Sujeeth, releases on September 25.
The trailer of the movie “They Call Him OG” starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj has gone viral, gaining 9,209,842 views in a short time.
The trailer was released a day late from its scheduled release, but fans are very excited to see the movie in theaters.
The movie is written and directed by Sujeeth and is set to release on September 25. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Pawan Kalyan on the big screen.
