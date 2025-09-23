  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views

OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views
x

OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Hits 9 Million Views

Highlights

The trailer of They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Prakash Raj, has crossed 9 million views. The film, directed by Sujeeth, releases on September 25.

The trailer of the movie “They Call Him OG” starring Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj has gone viral, gaining 9,209,842 views in a short time.

The trailer was released a day late from its scheduled release, but fans are very excited to see the movie in theaters.

The movie is written and directed by Sujeeth and is set to release on September 25. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Pawan Kalyan on the big screen.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick