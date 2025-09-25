Owners Connplex Cinemas Inaugurated Grandly, With Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Siddu Jonnalagadda, S Radha Krishna Attending As Chief Guests

In a glamorous celebration marking a new chapter in cinematic luxury, the Owners Connplex Cinemas Luxury Theatre was launched today amidst much fanfare and high-profile guests. The unveiling event showcased not just a premium movie‑watching space, but a vision for how film exhibition can be elevated in Telangana. Key figures from politics, film, and business graced the occasion, lending both gravitas and excitement to the inauguration.

Connplex Cinemas has made a name for itself as a chain focused on delivering smart cinemas, combining advanced audiovisual technology, plush amenities, and accessible reach. This new luxury theatre under the “Owners Connplex” branding is positioned to uplift the cinema‑going experience in the region, integrating:

Vignan Yarlagadda, Harsha Kothapalli, and Sujith Reddy Goli represent the ownership and driving force behind the project. Gaddam Prasad Kumar (Telangana Assembly Speaker), Star Boy Siddu Jonnalagadda, Producer S. Radha Krishna (Chinna Babu), Producer Naga Vamsi (Sithara Entertainments), Narendra Kamaraju (M.D. Praneeth Group), etc. graced the inaugural ceremony.

Siddu Jonnalagadda said: "I visited the theatre. The screen quality inside is excellent. Thank you to all the fans and media who came here today. I'm also grateful to those who invited me here."

Gaddam Prasad Kumar Garu said: "Panjagutta is considered the heart of Hyderabad. A group of youth have come together to set up these mini theatres. I'm thankful to have been invited to this event. I’d like to congratulate respected elders like Shiva Reddy Garu, Radha Krishna Garu, Siddu, and everyone who attended today.

My heartfelt best wishes to Sujith, Harsha, and Vignan for bringing this concept to life. I truly hope families across Hyderabad visit and enjoy this theatre experience."

Vignan Yarlagadda said, "We’ve launched our movie theatres under the brand name Connplex Cinemas at Nagarjuna Circle, Road No. 1 & 3, Banjara Hills, inside the MPM Times Square Mall. This is a brand originally from Gujarat, and it currently operates over 250 screens across India. This is our first launch in Hyderabad.

The core idea is to provide audiences with a luxurious home-theatre-style experience, especially for First Day, First Show screenings. We are three young professionals who completed our Master’s degrees in the U.S. and returned to India to introduce this unique concept and deliver a premium cinematic experience to audiences here.

Our facility currently has a total seating capacity of 170 across three screens- Screen 1 with 62 seats, Screen 2 with 72 seats, and Screen 3 with 37 seats capacity. All screens are equipped with Dolby Surround Sound and 2K projection systems.

We aim to launch all major films here on First Day, First Show basis. We hope audiences will support and help make us a success.

The three of us- Vignan Yarlagadda, Harsha Kothapalli, and Sujith Reddy Goli co-founded this project in collaboration with Connplex Cinemas.

At present, we have launched three screens, and we plan to add two more within the next three months as part of our expansion. Our overall target is to launch over 100 screens across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by the year 2030.

We are launching with the film OG, with 15 shows per day starting tomorrow at 9 AM."