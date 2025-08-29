‘Peddi’ gears up for a mass song shoot in Mysore

Global Star Ram Charan’s much-anticipated Pan-India magnum opus Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings proudly presenting, the film is being mounted on a massive scale. Right from his striking makeovers to an intense physical transformation, Ram Charan’s dedication has set high expectations, while the first look and title glimpse have already left fans eagerly waiting.

In the latest update, the team has begun filming a lavishly mounted song sequence in Mysore. Choreographed by the celebrated Jani Master, the track has been composed by Academy Award-winning music director AR Rahman. Designed as Ram Charan’s grand introduction number, the song features over 1000 dancers and is being shot on an epic scale. With Charan performing energetic mass steps, the track is expected to be one of the biggest highlights of Peddi, delivering a true visual and musical extravaganza for fans across the country.

Even as the nation celebrates Vinayaka Chavithi, the unit continues shooting with relentless commitment, showcasing their dedication to delivering nothing short of excellence.

The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady, with Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar in a pivotal role. Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma also feature in key supporting roles.

With cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and editing by National Award winner Navin Nooli, Peddi is set for a grand Pan-India release on March 27, 2026.