‘Peddi’ packs a punch with powerful first shot

Global Star Ram Charan is teaming up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for the first time in the much-anticipated rural action drama PEDDI. The film has been making waves ever since its title and first-look poster were unveiled on Ram Charan’s birthday, receiving a thunderous response from fans.

Adding to the excitement, the makers released the First Shot Glimpse on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. The glimpse begins with a striking visual — PEDDI, played by Ram Charan, enters a cricket ground with a bat slung over his shoulder, beedi in mouth, drawing wild cheers from the crowd. His intense sprint across lush fields and powerful shot that sends the ball soaring sets the tone for what promises to be a gripping narrative.

Ram Charan stuns with his rugged transformation — messy hair, thick beard, and a nose ring — exuding raw strength and regional authenticity. His dialogue delivery, laced with Vizianagaram slang, strikes an emotional chord and adds depth to the character.

Buchi Babu Sana masterfully infuses the narrative with a balance of emotion and intensity, portraying PEDDI as more than just a hero — a symbol of raw power and passion. Cinematographer R Rathnavelu’s visuals and AR Rahman’s soul-stirring music elevate the film’s grandeur, while the village backdrop grounds it in realism.

Produced on a grand scale, PEDDI is slated for a worldwide release on March 27, 2026, as Ram Charan’s birthday special. With expectations sky-high, the film is already being touted as a future blockbuster.