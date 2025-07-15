Prabhas and Prashanth Neel Watch F1 Movie at Prasad's PCX Hyderabad
Star duo Prabhas and Prashanth Neel watched the F1 movie at Prasad's PCX in Hyderabad, surprising fans and sparking talk of a new project.
Hyderabad was buzzing with excitement as Prabhas and director Prashanth Neel were seen watching the action-packed F1 movie at Prasad's PCX last night.
Prasad's Theatre shared the moment on X, saying:
"Power meets precision. ❤️ Our darling #Prabhas and Prashanth Neel caught the adrenaline rush of #F1Movie at #PCX last night. Thank you for choosing Prasads, always!"
Fans were thrilled to see the Salaar duo together. Many even rushed to the theatre, hoping to see them in person.
Their visit also shows how popular the F1 movie has become, with its exciting, fast-paced story.
People are now wondering — is this a hint at a new project together, or just a fun movie night? For now, fans are just happy to see them enjoying a film at one of Hyderabad’s top theatres.
