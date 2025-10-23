  • Menu
Prabhas' Fauzi: First Look Released on Birthday | Release Date August 2026

Fauzi is a period drama set in 1940s India, releasing in multiple languages in August 2026.

On October 23, 2025, Mythri Movie Makers shared the title of his Prabhas' new movie, “Fauzi,” on his birthday. They also revealed the first poster, showing him with a burning British flag and the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone.”

The movie is about a soldier in 1940s India during British rule. Hanu Raghavapudi is directing the film. The cast includes Prabhas, Imani, Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada.

Fauzi will come out in August 2026. It will be in many languages, like Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film’s music is by Vishal Chandrashekhar, and the camera work is by PS Vinod.




