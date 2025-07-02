Prabhas’ New Look in Fauji Goes Viral, Fans Recall Darling and Mirchi Days

A new picture of actor Prabhas from his upcoming movie Fauji is getting a lot of attention online. The film is being helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Fans are happy to see their favourite star looking fresh and charming again.

For a long time, Prabhas was trolled on social media for his looks, especially after Baahubali 2. Films like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush added to the criticism, which made his fans upset. Even though The Raja Saab looked promising, fans were still unsure about his appearance.

For their roles in Baahubali, both actors Prabhas and Rana had put on weight for their roles.

Recently, Prabhas spent his summer in Italy, working on his fitness. The latest picture from the Fauji set shows how much effort he has put into his health. Fans say this look reminds them of his earlier films like Darling and Mirchi.

Prabhas is also working on many movies. His film with Maruthi will release soon. At the same time, he is shooting for Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Fauji.