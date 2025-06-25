Raid 2 to Premiere on Netflix on June 26

The movie Raid 2 will start streaming on Netflix on June 26, 2025. It comes after 8 weeks of showing in theatres.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor. It is a crime story and a follow-up to the hit film Raid.

Raid 2 made about ₹170 crore in India. The movie got mixed reviews, but many people watched it in theatres.

It was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The music was given by Amit Trivedi.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Jacqueline Fernandez also appear in a song.

Now, fans are waiting to see how the film does online.