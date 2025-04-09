Rajinikanth Opens Up About Speaking Against Jayalalithaa in RM Veerappan’s Documentary

In the upcoming documentary titled The King Maker, which focuses on the life of politician and film producer RM Veerappan, superstar Rajinikanth reveals personal details about his relationship with the late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa and his reasons for speaking out against her.

The documentary, produced by Thangaraj Veerappan of Sathya Movies, is overseen by creative head Padam Venu Kumar. It includes insightful commentary from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who praises RM Veerappan for his unwavering belief in Dravidian ideology and his significant contributions to Tamil cinema and literature. Stalin describes RM Veerappan as a "rare gem" in politics, highlighting his involvement in the production of films starring legends like MGR, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth, in a candid interview featured in the documentary, recalls RM Veerappan as one of the few individuals he deeply admired, alongside figures like K. Balachander and Cho Ramasamy. He also opened up about a pivotal moment during the 100-day celebration for Baashha (produced by RMV), when he spoke out against the prevailing "bomb culture" at the time. Rajinikanth admits he spoke out against the government during the event, and his comments led to RM Veerappan being removed from his post by Jayalalithaa for not intervening.

Rajinikanth expresses regret over the incident, saying, "I could not sleep that night, and I was unable to reach RMV sir. The next day, when he picked up my call, I apologized profusely, but he was as calm as ever. He reassured me that it was just a post, and asked about my day’s shoot." Rajinikanth explains that while there were other reasons for opposing Jayalalithaa, this particular event left a lasting impact on him.

He also recalls asking RMV if he should try to explain himself to Jayalalithaa, but RMV advised against it, saying that she wouldn’t reverse her decision and urged Rajinikanth not to jeopardize his reputation. “That’s why he was such a great person, a true 'kingmaker,’” Rajinikanth says with admiration.

RM Veerappan was a key figure in both the Dravidian political movement and the Tamil film industry. He played an instrumental role in the creation of the AIADMK after MGR's departure from the DMK and served as a minister during the leaderships of MGR and Jayalalithaa. RM Veerappan also produced several iconic films, working with both MGR and Rajinikanth, including Deivathaai, Kaavalkaran, Baashha, and Moondru Mugam.