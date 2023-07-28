Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan Join Hands to bring ‘Kaantha’ to life

The title of Dulquer’s next "Kaantha" unveiled today on his birthday by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films, will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj



As the entertainment world celebrates Dulquer’s birthday today, his fans received a delightful surprise as Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films jointly announced the title of Dulquer Salmaan’s new and captivating multi-lingual film “Kaantha”

Wishing Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday, Rana Daggubati, Founder of Spirit Media said, "At Spirit Media, we are always on the lookout for unique but universally appealing stories, and "Kaantha" undoubtedly fits that vision. Collaborating with Dulquer and Wayfarer Films and having a brilliant director Selvamani Selvaraj on board is truly rewarding, and for my friend Dulquer this is a delightful gift from the team to celebrate his birthday, with millions of his fans."

Over the years, Dulquer Salmaan has enchanted audiences with his versatility. The film, titled "Kaantha", is set to showcase Dulquer in a never seen before role. This much anticipated project will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose upcoming project titled "The Hunt for Veerappan" an international docu-drama series is set to release on Netflix on August 4th. He also assisted the Oscar winning Director Ang Lee on “Life of Pi”.

Actor Dulquer Salmaan, Founder of Wayfarer Films, expressed, "Kaantha” is extremely close to my heart and I've been eager to bring this to life from the day I heard the story as it's unlike anything we’ve seen in Indian cinema. To produce this along with Spirit Media and to perform one of the most challenging roles in my career is definitely an exciting journey that I am looking forward to".

“The story of Kaantha is brought to screen with the conviction of two people I deeply admire and respect, Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan. The centrepiece of the film is the acting prowess of Dulquer and I am honoured to weave this dream with someone as talented and rooted as him”, stated, Director Selvamani Selvaraj.

As the production gears up to begin filming and the release date of the film is yet to be announced, the excitement surrounding the project is already building up, and this cinematic treat will certainly be worth the wait.