RK Sagar collaborates with Jeevan Reddy for a film on Singareni workers

Hero RK Sagar, fresh off the success of the thriller The 100, has announced a bold new pan-India project inspired by the lives of Singareni coal workers. The film aims to spotlight their untold stories, exploring struggles, sacrifices, and human bonds rarely depicted on screen.

Acclaimed director Jeevan Reddy, known for George Reddy, will helm the project, bringing his signature hard-hitting storytelling to Telangana’s mining backdrop. Sagar, hailing from a Singareni workers’ family, will lead the cast, ensuring authenticity and emotional depth. Talks are underway to rope in a popular star for a pivotal role, alongside actors from Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi cinema.

The team is constructing large-scale sets, including realistic underground mine replicas, to capture the raw grit of daily life. Regular shooting is slated to begin in November, promising a powerful and immersive cinematic experience that honors the resilience of Singareni workers.