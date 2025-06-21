Salman Khan reveals who was the real inspiration behind his iconic ‘Tere Naam’ look

Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to return with a bang, and leading the laughter ride in Season 3’s premiere episode is none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The first episode, scheduled to air on June 21, is already making headlines thanks to a few sneak peeks that have gone viral.

In a candid and humorous chat with host Kapil Sharma, Salman opened up about the origin of his iconic hairstyle from the 2003 cult film Tere Naam. Surprisingly, the actor revealed that the inspiration behind the much-talked-about look came from none other than former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

“The hairstyle in Tere Naam was actually inspired by Abdul Kalam sir. Around that time, Rahul Roy also had a similar hairstyle. I thought, small-town heroes usually have long hair—so I went with that. Even heroes from earlier times had longer hair, so the look fit perfectly,” Salman shared, sparking laughter and applause from the audience.

Adding to the fun, Salman also took a playful jab at fellow actor Aamir Khan’s love life. Referring to Aamir’s recent public appearance with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, Kapil joked, “Aamir bhai introduced his fans to his girlfriend. He’s not stopping, but you haven’t even started!”

Salman responded with his trademark wit, “Aamir is something else. He’s a perfectionist—he won’t settle down until he perfects marriage itself!”

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 premieres on Netflix this Saturday, June 21, with new episodes dropping every Saturday at 8 PM.