- ‘Serial’ fake Kerala bride arrested hours before her eighth wedding
- Tripura: Authorities get strict as 60 per cent consumers found not paying power bills
- Russia accuses Ukraine of postponing prisoner swap
- Under BJP govt, Yoga Day to make official debut in Delhi on June 21
- Uttarakhand: Chamoli farmers reap benefits of PM-KISAN scheme, thank central govt
- Bangladesh: BNP says national elections in April 2026 'not suitable in any way'
- Education plays a vital role in women empowerment: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
- Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' with a dapper pic
- Union Minister L Murugan slams CM Stalin for 'diverting public attention' with delimitation remarks
- Healthy food habits and lifestyle key for Viksit Bharat: JP Nadda
Samantha escapes to UAE desert for soulful solo getaway
