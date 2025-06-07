  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Samantha escapes to UAE desert for soulful solo getaway

Samantha escapes to UAE desert for soulful solo getaway
x
Highlights

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, UAE desert holiday, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab resort, South Indian actress, fitness milestone, debut production Subham

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, UAE desert holiday, Anantara Qasr Al Sarab resort, South Indian actress, fitness milestone, debut production Subham

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick