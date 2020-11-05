Dhanya Balakrishna to pair with Komal Kumar in 2020

Actor Komal Kumar is all set to portray his forte - comedy in 2020. Dhanya Balakrishna will play opposite Komal. Dhanya Balakrishna made her Sandalwood debut with Saarva Janarige Suvarana Avakasha starring Rishi, and 2020 will be her second outing in Sandalwood.

She is currently shooting for a yet-to-be-titled Tamil film, and is looking forward to beginning shooting for her next. The comedy subject is what attracted her to take up this project as she has expressed to be part of a fun script.

The film will also mark directorial debut of KL Rajashekar who is known for his dialogues in films like KGF Chapter 1 and yet-to-be released Roberrt. Apart from directing, Rajashekar will also be writing the script, screenplay and dialogues for 2020. It will be produced by T R Chandrashekar under the banner Crystal Paark Cinemas.

According to the sources close to the team, 2020 is based on coronavirus. An official announcement of the title was made and the first-look motion poster was revealed on November 2. According to the source, the team plans to shoot the film in and around Bengaluru and will go on floors sometime this November. Sridhar V Sambhram is the music director, while Chethan Kumar is penning the lyrics. Naveen Kumar is the cinematographer and Raghu Mysore is the art director. The supporting cast includes comedians Kuri Prathap, Tabala Nani, Mimicry Gopi and Dhanya Balakrishna further promises a comedy rollercoaster.