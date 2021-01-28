I Have A Lot To Say: Ragini Dwivedi On Sandalwood Drugs Case

You already know by now that Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi who was jailed in connection with a drug case was released on bail on Monday night. The Supreme court had approved the bail petition of the actress on January 21. As the copy of the orders reached Parappana agrahara jail late, Ragini was forced to spend another night in jail and was eventually freed on Monday.

As per Supreme Court directives, all the legal formalities in the local courts were carried out and the Apex Court orders were conveyed to jail authorities who after due scrutiny released the Sandalwood actress. Soon after release, Ragini is said to have visited a temple nearby (Jade Muneshwara temple) to offer prayers. Later, Ragini spoke to the media. "This is the victory of justice. I have so many things to say. I will conduct a press meet and discuss all the details. I will not disclose anything right now," said the actress.

"I thank the people and the court. Truth triumphs. I would like to spend time with my family. I will speak after taking some time," added the actress. Later, Ragini left for home with the members of her family. Ragini was arrested on September 4. The actress who was in CCB custody until September 14 was handed over to judicial custody on September 15. Now Ragini is released after more than 140 days. She was accused of Number 2 in the cottonpet drugs case.