Saurabh Sachdeva talks about his role in 'Taish'

Actor and acting coach Saurabh Sachdeva best known for both the seasons of 'Sacred Games' and also seen playing pivotal roles in 'Manmarziyaan' and 'Laal Kaptaan', is currently seen in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama 'Taish' on ZEE 5 which premiered on Octobe29. It also stars Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Zoa Morani.



On talking about his role, he says,"I was in between a workshop with my students when I got a call from Bejoy Nambiar and straight away he asked me to be the part of his next film. We met in his office next day and he narrated me a multi star cast family revenge drama, but I was sceptical about my character he offered me to play. I don't want to just stand beside someone to be as a filler and so we met again and he narrated the story one more time. And during the narration I could see his passion towards his subject and how he wanted to put it out. I was connected to the story and Bejoy made me believe that what he is narrating is what he is going to show and that got hooked me strongly."

Sharing about his working experience with Bejoy Nambiar he said that when he met Bejoy, he felt that he is a very serious human being and also felt he might not be open for the new ideas.

He shares, "As I started working with him I was right that he is a serious man for his work and takes it very passionately and yet he was very open for an actor to bring their own understanding towards their individual character on screen. Once or twice he might have told me 'Saurabh we have to follow this line' otherwise majorly I was improvising and he let me be. He is very open for improvisation and new ideas on set and especially with his actors. He knows how to get into the space of an actor and get the best out of them. He would always make a note in his small pocket diary after every shot and I just wanted to peep into his notes which I couldn't but maybe someday I will get the hold of it. I admire his passion and the way he managed his big unit and actors with is just remarkable. "

On talking about his rapport with his co-stars, he says ' that it was fun throughout as everyone was so lovely and energetic.

"Harsh was my student long years back and we are like a family. He always made me feel comfortable and relaxed. He calls me senior and I call him junior and we have shared many memorable times together. Zoah was also my student, she is so lively and electrifying as person. Pulkit, Kriti were always relaxed and fun. Jim was always joking around and having fun. Sanjeeda was so amazing and warm with everyone. The whole cast was so brilliant. For me honestly it was a jollity project. My favourite moment were so many but one of most memorable was cycling with Harsh. We used to cycle for 3 to 4 hours for 3 days. And second was to know the people and experience their cultures and connecting with their lifestyle was also my favourite things to do during the shoot, " concludes Saurabh.