Selfie with ‘Bujji’: Kalki 2898AD team planning to do multiple events across some cities

In a groundbreaking promotional move, the team behind Prabhas' highly anticipated film, "Kalki 2898 AD," has orchestrated a spectacle at Ramoji Film City by unveiling the futuristic car, "Bujji." This marks the commencement of what promises to be an innovative promotional campaign for the sci-fi epic.

Following the reveal of "Bujji," automotive enthusiasts and media outlets alike were quick to offer their insights and reviews, amplifying the buzz surrounding the film. The inclusion of actor Naga Chaitanya behind the wheel, taking "Bujji" for a spin, only served to heighten anticipation for the film's release.

Buoyed by the positive response to "Bujji," reports suggest that the film's producers are now planning an extensive promotional tour across several major Indian cities. The objective? To provide fans with the unique opportunity to interact with the futuristic vehicle up close and personal, and perhaps even snap a selfie with it. Director Nag Ashwin's decision to incorporate such an unconventional promotional strategy underscores the film's ambition to set new standards in Indian cinema.

Unlike traditional promotional campaigns that rely heavily on the star power of lead actors, "Kalki 2898 AD" is breaking the mold by placing a special emphasis on its futuristic car. This bold approach aligns with the film's futuristic narrative and underscores its commitment to delivering a truly immersive cinematic experience.

The upcoming promotional tour will feature appearances by the director and select crew members, allowing fans to engage with the film's creative team and gain insights into the making of this ambitious project. By showcasing "Bujji" as a central element of its promotional activities, "Kalki 2898 AD" is not only generating excitement for its release but also offering audiences a glimpse into the film's visually stunning and technologically advanced universe.

Scheduled to hit theaters on June 27, 2024, "Kalki 2898 AD" is poised to captivate audiences with its blend of cutting-edge visuals, compelling storytelling, and innovative promotional strategies. As the countdown to its release continues, anticipation for the film is reaching fever pitch, setting the stage for a cinematic event unlike any other.