Shahid Kapoor reveals personal connection to ‘Deva’

The much-anticipated trailer for Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has left fans buzzing with excitement as it offers a glimpse into the intense world of the film. Speaking at the trailer launch event, Shahid Kapoor shared his personal connection to his role as Dev Ambre and highlighted the challenges he faced while bringing the character to life.

Describing Deva as deeply personal, Shahid remarked, “Deva is a piece of my heart.” He added, “For many years, people were telling me to do a massy film, something that resonates with the masses. For me, this is the next step in my journey. It’s been one of the most challenging films of my career. There’s so much in Dev’s character that I don’t want to reveal just yet—you’ll have to watch it on January 31.”

During the event, Shahid also addressed the recent horrific stabbing incident involving Saif Ali Khan, expressing his concern for the actor's well-being. “All of us from the fraternity are extremely concerned. We hope that Saif’s health gets better. It’s shocking to hear such news in Mumbai, a city known for being safe,” Shahid said, emphasizing the safety of the city and expressing his solidarity with the victim.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, Deva will see Shahid Kapoor portray a brilliant but stubborn police officer, a role that promises to be a game-changer in his career. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead, alongside Pavail Gulatie, Pravessh Rana, and Kubbra Sait in key roles.

Deva is set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.