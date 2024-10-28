Shanaya Kapoor Debuts in ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ Alongside Vikrant Massey

Actor Vikrant Massey is on a project spree following the success of 12th Fail. His next venture, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,’ is a romantic drama that marks the debut of Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor. The announcement was shared on social media by the film's team, generating buzz among fans and moviegoers alike.

Directed by Santosh Singh, filming for ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ has already begun. The project is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla, with a script penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla. Music will be composed by Vishal Mishra, adding a soulful touch to the anticipated romance.

Vikrant Massey expressed excitement about stepping into a romantic lead role. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he shared, “Playing a lover boy is an exciting challenge. The scale of ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ feels grand. Mansi’s belief in me as a romantic lead has been unwavering, and we’re crafting something truly special together. This opportunity, granted by Mansi and Varun Bagla, has been creatively fulfilling. The film holds all the elements to capture hearts, and working with Shanaya on her debut is exciting.”

Shanaya Kapoor, stepping into her first film, also expressed gratitude for the opportunity. She mentioned, “It’s thrilling to be part of such an original, heartfelt story with Vikrant. My character is strong, emotional, and vibrant, and I’m grateful to Santosh for his guidance. Working with dedicated producers Mansi and Varun Bagla is inspiring. I look forward to sharing this journey with everyone’s love and blessings.”

‘Ankho Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is reportedly inspired by a short story by celebrated author Ruskin Bond. Fans eagerly await how the timeless storytelling of Bond translates to the big screen with this fresh pairing.