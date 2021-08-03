Singer, composer Thomas felicitated

Vijayawada: Transport minister Perni Nani has said the State government is committed to develop the Telugu language in the state. He said Telugu language is melodious and very easy to learn and felt any one can learn if they show interest in learning.

Perni Nani along with Vijayawada central MLA Malladi Vishnu greeted singer and music composer Dr Thomas, whose name was entered into International Wonder Book of Records. Dr Thomas was felicitated here on Monday on the occasion of receiving the award.

Minister Nani said Dr Thomas learned Telugu language very interestingly and wrote and composed 3,000 songs.

Central MLA Malladi Vishnu congratulated Dr Thomas. Dr Thomas said though they belong to Andhra Pradesh and their parents settled in Tamil Nadu.

He said that he is fond of Telugu language and learned it with great dedication. He thanked the minister Nani, MLA Malladi Vishnu and others for felicitating him.