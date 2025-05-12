Sree Vishnu’s ‘Single’ dominates box office nearing Rs. 20 Cr club

Sree Vishnu’s latest comedy entertainer Single is on a sensational run, winning hearts and box office numbers alike. The film has grossed an impressive ₹16.3 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, with Sunday alone pulling in ₹5.1 crore.

Single has struck a chord with both family audiences and the youth, thanks to Sree Vishnu’s effortless comic timing and the film’s lighthearted, relatable storyline. His performance is earning widespread praise, reinforcing his image as one of the most bankable stars in Telugu cinema today.

Audience enthusiasm continues to skyrocket, with over 66,000 tickets sold on BookMyShow in the last 24 hours alone, pushing total ticket sales past the 2 lakh mark.

The buzz isn’t limited to India—Single is also making waves overseas, especially in the US where it has already crossed the $400K mark and is swiftly inching toward half a million dollars.

Directed by Caarthick Raju and presented by Geetha Arts’ Allu Aravind, the film entered the profit zone across all territories within just its opening weekend. With momentum still strong, Single is expected to maintain its dominance through the coming week and is well on track to join the ₹20 crore club.

It’s clear that Single is not just a box office hit—it’s a full-blown crowd-pleaser.