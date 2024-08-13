Suriya's 'Kanguva' Trailer Breaks Records with Stunning Visuals and Powerful Performances

The trailer for Tamil star Suriya's highly anticipated movie ‘Kanguva’ has taken the internet by storm, quickly inching closer to 2 million views on YouTube. Directed by Siva and featuring Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani in pivotal roles, this action-packed film is generating significant buzz not only in the Tamil film industry but also nationwide.

In ‘Kanguva,’ Suriya leads the charge as the protagonist, while Bobby Deol, known for his menacing role in Animal, takes on an even more sinister character as the antagonist. The film's trailer teases an epic clash between two tribes, with Suriya and Bobby Deol at the forefront of the action. Disha Patani plays the female lead, adding to the film's star power.

The trailer, released on Monday, August 12, was shared by Suriya on his X account (formerly Twitter) with a heartfelt message: "Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here’s our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!." This release coincided with director Siva's birthday, making the occasion even more special.





https://x.com/Suriya_offl/status/1822899873282191747



The 2-minute 37-second trailer is a visual treat, filled with stunning cinematography, intense action sequences, and a gripping narrative. The trailer begins with an eerie dialogue from an old woman hinting at the many secrets hidden on the island, setting the tone for the film's mysterious and action-packed plot.

The trailer showcases a fierce battle between two tribes, with Suriya's grand entry giving fans goosebumps. The epic scale of the battles and the intense performances promise a cinematic experience that is both thrilling and visually stunning.

Kanguva's trailer has drawn comparisons to director Rajamouli's iconic films Baahubali and RRR, particularly in its grand scale and visual grandeur. Two key scenes in the trailer have sparked discussions among fans and critics, suggesting that the film could follow in the footsteps of these blockbusters.

Adding to the trailer's impact is Devisree Prasad's (DSP) powerful background score. The music perfectly complements the on-screen action, elevating the intensity of the scenes between Suriya and Bobby Deol. DSP's score is poised to be one of the film's major highlights, enhancing the overall cinematic experience.

‘Kanguva’ is set to hit theaters on October 10, with a wide release across multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and English. The film is also expected to be released in various international languages, making it a truly global cinematic event.

Produced by Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green and UV Creations, ‘Kanguva’ boasts an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and Kovai Sarala in significant roles.