Techie trying to make it big in showbiz

A software techie from Hyderabad Jayashankarr is putting his sweat and soul in showbiz making way towards his passion. His directorial debut "Paper Boy" touched many hearts and the second film "Vitamin She" which was released in OTT platform Mx Player crosses 300 Million streams. Talking about the success of "Vitamin She", Jayashankarr says, "It's an independent film which was made to give hope to our team in pandemic. The film's success is definitely a boost-up to all my team members."

Jayashankarr shared some important moments in his journey to The Hans India. Let's have a look into it.

Tell us about your journey into showbiz.



In my childhood, movies are not my greatest passion. I have a habit of reading books. I spent many days and nights just with books. My interest towards books brought me into writing and later, it was converted to film making.

How did you get the opportunity for your debut film 'Paper Boy'?



From the year 2014, I started making short films and releasing them in youtube. In the span of two years, I made five short films. My friend Anurag, who watched my short films is a well-known person to director Sampath Nandi, who produced "Paper Boy." So, from there my journey started.

How is the experience directing in front of a super hit film-maker? Did you face any struggles in the process?



Definetely not. There used to be some betterment always. In fact, his experience helped me to deliver the better output. His knowledge on all the crafts made my work much easier.

After giving a successful film, why did you backed yourself with an independent film "Vitamin She?"



"Vitamin She" is just made for OTT platforms. In the pandemic, most of the members in my team where in confusion as there is no work all around. To break their confusion, "Vitamin She" is made with the support of my friend. The budget of the film is just 10 lakhs. I and my friend thought that engaging people for work for six months is better than spending that amount for service.

From this idea, "Vitamin She" came out.

Tell us your reaction as 'Vitamin She' reaches 300 million streams.



The result of the film made us believe that anything attempted honestly will be accepted. It boosted all my team members confidenceand gave us much more enthusiasm.

What are the major struggles you came across in your journey?



Struggles are common in this field. People who wants to enter showbiz should tune their mind for sure but the important thing is how strong you woke up the next day. In my case, I tried to work in direction department but all doors were closed. Later, tried as a writer and worked for few films as ghost writer. There, I found a scope in short films and started putting my complete efforts into it.

How was the support from your family and friends?



I was very lucky in that case. My biggest strength is my brother Shashikanth. My salary was nearly 1 Lakh while the time I quit my job. Though my family needs financial support from me at that that time, My brother, sister, brother-in-law had a lot of faith and supported me a lot. There was a small doubt to my father but he was also very happy after "Paper Boy."

What's your reaction seeing the success of Santhosh Shoban as launching him?



I always feel that he tasted the success very late. As we travelled very closely, his passion and dedication towards work is phenomenal. I'm sure he will reach much more heights in future.