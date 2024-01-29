TFCC comes with a new funda

Some of the ongoing issues related to the release of Sankranti films were also discussed with some producers from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producers Council, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce and Guild along with CM Revanth Reddy. In this meeting Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce President Dil Raju, Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Secretary Damodar Prasad, Telugu Film Producers Council President Damodar Prasad, Telugu Film Producers Council Secretary T. Prasanna Kumar, Y V S Chaudhary, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce President Sunil Narang, Vivek Kuchibotla from People Media Factory and Rajesh from AK Entertainments participated.



On this occasion, President of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Dilraju said: The reason for holding this press meet today is to share important things with the media. When asked by the chamber from the race of Sankranti movies, from People Media Factory, T.G. Vishwaprasad, Vivek and hero Ravi Teja came forward and changed their release date to February 9. Now the release date of Bhairavakona has been announced on February 9. Earlier, this matter did not come to the notice of the Chamber. After containments spoke to Anil Sunkara and Rajesh, They also moved their date by one week to 16th February in response to the request of the Chamber. Special thanks to People Media Factory who changed their date after meeting the Chamber's request during Sankranthi and AK Entertainments who changed their date for 16th February and accepted the Chamber's request. Eagle, which is releasing on February 9, is expected to reach a large number of theatres. Yatra 2 was also being released on the same date, but due to political issues, they did not agree to change the date. Similarly, a Tamil movie Lal Salaam with Rajinikanth's guest appearance will also be released.

When we discussed the same with People Media Factory, they said that it is not a big problem to release two films with our film and is fine, and I felt very happy listening to that. Eagle will release in major theatres on February 9. The second thing is that from Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producer Council, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce and some producers from Guild met CM Revanth Reddy garu yesterday. About 1.15hour was discussed with the CM about the industry and the problems in the industry. To that, CM Revanth Reddy said that we are ready to do whatever help is needed from the government, and said bring not only the problems but also the solutions to the problems. A meeting will be held on EC regarding all the existing problems and solutions will be found in it and the matter will be discussed with CM Revanth Reddy as soon as possible. CM Revanth Reddy's response was very positive. We express our special thanks to CM Revanth Reddy for his response. They said that we will discuss all these matters in the next meeting and decided to build a good bridge for the future generations without any problems in the future.

Damodar Prasad, president of the Telugu Film Producers Council, said: A press note was released during Sankranti time and the media was informed about it. If anything other than fake news comes to your notice, here we are all available to come and inquire and request that truth is to be published in the media. It is not a good thing to accuse someone in the industry and speak falsely about someone. From now on, if there is any important matter, we will definitely hold a meeting from the chamber, otherwise we will release a press note and clearly say what we want to say.

Telugu Film Producer Council Secretary T. Prasannakumar Garu said: In a way that has never happened before, the producers of the films in the Sankranti race were called and talked to and convinced and made to no one to compete. It is a well-known fact that a big movie like Eegle has been postponed to February 9 due to the request of the chamber. This is the first time that the chamber is trying something new. Cornering someone individually about this is not the right way to write fake news. Again, the issue started about the February 9 release date. It is a very good thing that Anil Sunkara and Rajesh changed the date of their film by a week after calling the producers and talking to them again. It is not easy for changing the date of a movie after planning it, but it is a good thing for the industry that after talking to them, they also agreed to postpone their movie after hearing the request of the chamber. Similarly, three organizations met CM Revanth Reddy yesterday. He listens to every problem and responds very positively.

Special thanks to CM Revanth Reddy for giving such positive support to the industry. Similarly, Sunil calling the Hanuman team for the opening of Asian Cinemas in RK Puram and promoting the movie by saying Jai Hanuman and calling Dil Raju as the chief guest at any event in the industry is a very good thing for the industry. Therefore, this meeting was held with the main intention that the media should work together as one, not in a way that the media creating dispures. If you look at the past, Andhra Jyoti Paper or Andhra Bank, which was established by K L N Prasad, has become Industry Paper and Industry Bank. Later Lakshmi Films as a production house and distribution house released films like Shankarabharanam, Sagara Sangam and Swathimuthyam. Industry media is one and will remain one in the future. If there is any confusion to the media, we are all available here. So please contact us, find out the truth and publish it to the people.

Vivek Kuchibotla from People Media Factory said: During the Sankranti movie time, the three organizations Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Telugu Film Producers Council, Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce, together with all the producers, spoke in detail about the Sankranti movie race. But it is not correct to say that all these issues are happened because one person Dil Raju. But again in the issue about February 9, Dilraju took the initiative in which Prasanna Kumar and Damu participated and talked to Anil Sunkara and Rajesh and asked them to go back for a week. It was a collective decision for all to agree to it. It is a friendly mutual decision and it is not right to target someone over it. Special thanks to Dilraju, Damodar, Prasannakumar, YVS Chaudhary, Anupam Reddy and Sunil Narang for solving this matter.

Rajesh Garu from AK Entertainments said: Following the decision of the chamber, Eagle has promised a solo date on February 9, so we are going back a week. We are releasing on February 16. Special thanks to Dilraju, Damodar Prasad and Prasanna Kumar who are supporting us.