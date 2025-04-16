Thaman ignites the hype for ‘OG’ With Simbu’s fiery track

They Call Him OG, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, created a sensation right from its first glimpse and posters. Fans were ecstatic to see their idol donning a ruthless gangster avatar, and the buzz was palpable. However, the momentum slowed down after the film’s shoot was paused due to Pawan Kalyan’s packed political commitments.

Now, with millions waiting for his return to the sets, a blazing update from music composer Thaman has reignited the excitement. In a recent chat with anchor Suma, Thaman revealed that Tamil star Silambarasan (Simbu) has lent his voice to a high-voltage song titled “Fire Storm”. As per Thaman, this energetic number will be released the very day filming resumes, promising fans a thunderous comeback moment.

This revelation has thrilled the fanbase, who are now counting down not just to the movie’s completion but to the release of the song that could become the next chartbuster. Simbu’s vocals, combined with Thaman’s electrifying composition, have already set sky-high expectations.

Directed by Sujeeth, They Call Him OG is a period gangster drama featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. The film also includes a stellar ensemble with Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, and Shaam, produced under the DVV Entertainment banner.

While the wait continues, “Fire Storm” is poised to be the spark that reignites the OG fever. One question remains: When will the Power Star return to unleash the storm?