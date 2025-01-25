2025 My South Diva calendar unveiled with 12 heroines

The highly anticipated 2025 edition of the My South Diva Calendar was launched in Hyderabad on Friday, featuring 12 prominent heroines from the South Indian film industry. This year’s calendar showcases a blend of seasoned stars and emerging talents, including Shriya Saran, Catherine Tresa, Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Sharma, Tanya Hope, Aishwarya Krishna, Kushita Kallapu, Vinali Bhatnagar, Riya Sachdev, Kanika Mann, and Palak Aggarwal.

The grand launch event saw the presence of several notable personalities from the film industry, including My South Diva Calendar founder and renowned photographer Manoj Kumar Katokar, Bharathi Cements Marketing Director Ravinder Reddy, cinematographer Gnana Shekhar, and directors Karuna Kumar and Sujana Rao. All the dignitaries conveyed their best wishes for the calendar’s success.

Speaking at the event, Manoj Kumar Katokar expressed his gratitude to the calendar’s supporters over the past nine years. "We are thrilled to present the 2025 calendar with 12 beautiful heroines. Many stars have risen to prominence through our calendar, and this year, we are introducing five fresh faces to the industry. A heartfelt thank you to our partners, Bharathi Cements, Kiara Jewellery, and Eera Clinics, for their unwavering support," said Katokar.

Cinematographer Gnana Shekhar praised the calendar’s vibrant visuals, saying, "The colors and composition in this calendar are truly outstanding. Manoj’s dedication shines through every frame."

Director Karuna Kumar fondly recalled his association with Manoj, stating, "Manoj has been incredibly supportive of my film 'Palasa,' and we’re also announcing the re-release of the film on March 6th."

Director Sujana Rao also shared her best wishes for the project, while Bharathi Cements Marketing Director Ravinder Reddy highlighted the diverse cultural representation in the calendar.

Heroines such as Malvi Malhotra and Riya Sachdev expressed their excitement to be part of this iconic project, with Riya saying, "The love from the Telugu audience is unforgettable."

The My South Diva Calendar continues to be a prestigious platform for showcasing new and established talent in the South Indian film industry.