‘Adipurush’ pre release event: Never seen before arrangements going on at the venue

“Adipurush,” an epic mythological drama starring star actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as the female lead, is set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on June 16, 2023. The movie is directed by Om Raut.

The makers have planned a mega pre-release event at the Sri Venkateswara University Stadium in Tirupathi tomorrow from 6 PM onwards, with Chinna Jeeyar Swamy attending as the chief guest.

The latest confirmed news is that a 50-feet holographic image of Prabhas will be presented at the venue, along with more than 100 dancers and 100 singers who will perform on stage. A huge set is being erected at the stadium, and the entire event is being taken care of by director Prashanth Varma. The organizers are expecting an attendance of more than 1 lakh people, and the event promises to be a never-before-seen experience for attendees.

Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie, which also features Devdatta Nage and Sunny Singh in crucial roles. Adipurush is a pan-Indian flick produced by T-Series in collaboration with Retrophiles, and it will be released in 3D and IMAX formats.

