‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ soars in hype as new ‘Blasting Roar’ glimpse drops

The highly awaited sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda is ramping up excitement as the makers of Akhanda 2: Thaandavam unveiled a power-packed new glimpse titled Blasting Roar. The film marks the fourth collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and hit director Boyapati Sreenu, and is being produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under 14 Reels Plus, with M. Tejaswini Nandamuri presenting.

The first teaser reintroduced the revered Akhanda character, earning massive applause from fans. Now, the latest glimpse puts the spotlight on Balakrishna’s other role in the film, showcasing him in a fierce mass avatar. His commanding screen presence, explosive dialogues and intense action elevate the energy to a whole new level. A standout moment features Balakrishna stamping the ground, startling a group of horses—a trademark elevation shot that has already set social media buzzing.

With high-octane stunt choreography by Ram-Lakshman and a thundering score by S. Thaman, the visuals promise a grand theatrical experience. Production values also look top-notch, further amplifying expectations.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, Aadhi Pinisetty in a major role, and Harshali Malhotra in a character adding emotional depth. The technical crew includes cinematographers C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D. Detakae, editor Tammiraju, and art director A.S. Prakash.

Geared up as a devotional action spectacle, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5th, 2025.