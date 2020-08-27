Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo creates a new TRP record

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's last film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo creates a new record on Television. The movie has created a sensation with the world TV premiere by grabbing 29.4 TRP rating. This is the highest-ever TVR for a film on Television.

Since the time the film released, it continued creating records. Although the film is available on two digital platforms, the movie still managed to attract the viewers on television. The film has opened to a huge response at the box-office when it released during Sankranthi.

Similarly, the film has got a great reception now, during the world television premiere.

Trivikram Srinivas directed the film. Haarika & Haassinee Creations and Geetha Arts produced the film. Pooja Hegde played the leading lady. Thaman S scored the music for the movie.