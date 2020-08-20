Allu Arjun Steps Out In His Casual Best After A Long Time And Stoles The Hearts Turning Voguish

Allu Arjun… He is fondly called as the 'Stylish Star' of Tollywood. Making us celebrate his every outing, Allu Arjun steps out in his style best and takes his style quotient a notch higher dressing to nines. Well, after many days, our dear 'DJ' is seen visiting his production house Geeta Arts Office.

Allu Arjun took to his Instagram and dropped a couple of stylish clicks and made us go jaw dropped…

Wow… These pics are too hot to handle!!! This 'Pushpa' star actor sported an off-duty look in those, messy curly haircut!!! He sported in a maroon tee and teamed it with casual pants. Those stylish specs and full-beard look grabbed our eyeballs. Allu Arjun also wrote, "Casually dropped in Geetha Arts after a long time . I miss the hustle . Wishing for these tough times to end soon . #besafe…"



This 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo' star is always known for his impressive looks and never ever fails to grab the shutterbug's lens. Thus today's pics also made us go awe and fall for him again and again…

Well, speaking about Allu Arjun's work front, he will be next seen in Sukumar directorial. Titled as 'Pushpa', this movie has Rasmika Mandanna as the lead actress. Surprisingly, our stylish star will be seen in a de-glamour role essaying the village avatar.