Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Set to Resume Shooting Today at Ramoji Film City

The highly anticipated movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been the subject of numerous rumours, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. Recently, there have been speculations about a rift between the film's hero Allu Arjun and director Sukumar, leading to a halt in the shooting. Rumours suggested that differences between the two were the reason for the delay, with Allu Arjun reportedly travelling to Europe while Sukumar returned from America. However, the movie team has clarified that there are no conflicts, and the shooting is set to resume.

The latest updates indicate that the shooting of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will recommence today, July 23, at Ramoji Film City. Initially, the shooting will focus on scenes that do not involve Allu Arjun. Director Sukumar, who recently returned from America, has made the necessary arrangements for the shooting to resume.

Currently, the shooting of 'Pushpa 2' is in its final stages. Reports suggest that a few fight scenes, a special song, and some reshoots are still pending. Allu Arjun, who is expected to return from his trip soon, will join the shooting afterward.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was initially scheduled to release on August 15 but has since been postponed to December 6. Despite recent halts in shooting, movie sources are confident that the film will be released on the revised date.

Rumours of a rift between Allu Arjun and Sukumar have been rampant, with claims that Allu Arjun was upset with the delay in shooting, and Sukumar was unhappy with Allu Arjun's sudden departure to America. The situation was further fueled by Allu Arjun's trip to Europe with his family and rumours that Sukumar, in anger, shaved his beard and went on vacation.

However, producer Bunnyvasu recently addressed these rumours, stating that there are no differences between Allu Arjun and Sukumar. He explained that the shooting schedule had a planned break, which Allu Arjun used for a vacation, and he would grow his beard by the time shooting resumes. This clarification has helped to reduce the speculation, although doubts about the postponement continue to circulate.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster 'Pushpa,' which was a massive hit across India. The film promises grand action sequences and high production values. Rashmika Mandanna stars opposite Allu Arjun, with Fahad Fazil, Jagadish Pratap Bhandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, and Anasuya playing key roles. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.