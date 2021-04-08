Allu Sirish Responded On Being Compared With His Brother Allu Arjun

It is all known that there are a bunch of heroes from the Konidela family. Right from Chiranjeevi to his son-in-law Kalyan Dhev, all are entertaining the audience with their movies. Well, Sirish being the brother of stylish star Allu Arjun, also made his debut in to Tollywood in2013 with the film Gouravam with many expectations. But his movies didn't entertain the audience. Well, there is no doubt in saying that, he will be always compared with his elder brother. Sirish also spoke to the media about it and opened up about this topic.

Starting off with the comparison, he doled out, "The comparison does happen. But I have figured that eventually, it will stop when you find your own formula or niche. If I start imitating him or do the same kind of things he does, then the people will say ke 'arrey there is nothing original'. If you do something different, then they will be like 'but his brother does it like this, or where is the trademark'. This conflict will always be there,"

He further adds, "The key is to find our niche, and then eventually our own audience. It is going to take more time to build your own audience, but that's the only way forward, something which is unique to me, and then try to accelerate it".

Speaking about his childhood, Allu Sirish said, "I had quite a normal childhood while growing up in Chennai. Then I also studied in Hyderabad and Mumbai for some years. I enjoyed quite a normal college days and all of that. So, I have seen both lives. I have seen the life of living in the public eye, and also anonymity and a normal lifestyle with simple friends and all of that".

He concludes saying, "Things like, how you can take a flop, how you receive criticism, how you make your career moves. I got a better understanding about it coming from a film family".