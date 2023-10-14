Anil Ravipudi changes his spell with ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

The most awaited movie 'Bhagavanth Kesari' is being made under the banner of the famous production company Shine Screens under the direction of successful director Anil Ravipudi with God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna as the hero. Kajal Aggarwal is playing the heroine while Sreeleela is playing a pivotal role. The teaser, songs, trailer and promotional content of the already released film have created huge buzz. The movie is set to hit screens on October 19. Director Anil Ravipudi shared the special features of 'Bhagwant Kesari' with Hans India.

‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ looks different from your mark. What inspired it?

I have completed six films. Which means one over is over. I think it's another over, another innings. (Laughs). I have done emotional drama scenes well in movies before. But there is a feeling that they have not made it to the next level by giving more importance to entertainment. I wanted to make a movie with complete honest intense drama. I found the right weapon for that in the form of Balakrishna. I think 'Bhagwant Kesari' will be a memorable movie for many years.

How excited were you when you told the story of ‘Bhagwant Kesari’ and the character Balakrishna?

Balakrishna accepted the story with a new element. If you want to tell a good story and do an experiment, he is there for you. He made many experimental films like ‘Aditya 369’ and ‘Bhairavadweepam’ before. He liked the concept of raising a girl like a lion. Being a star hero and agreeing to be the father of an upcoming heroine like Sreeleela is not an easy thing. He strongly believed in the story. I was given the strength of a thousand elephants.

Is it your idea to say Telangana accent?

Yes, the Telangana accent has a bluntness to it. Balakrishna's personality is close to that. I strongly believed that it would work out well on him, and it did. Most of the dialogues are close to his nature. Dialogues explode in theatres.

Isn't the weapon very new in this?

Balakrishna does not carry a weapon in this movie. A weapon is taken from the conditions and location. It is very new and interesting. He receives a weapon in each scene. It will be very interesting how it will be received. Each sequence has a weapon. It is very natural.

How will Kajal's role be in the film?

We have released a glimpse between Balakrishna and Kajal. Kajal is the most important character. Not like a regular heroine, but connected to the story.