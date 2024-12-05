Balakrishna announces sequel to iconic ‘Aditya 369’ with son Mokshagna in lead

Nandamuri Balakrishna, celebrated for his dynamic performances, has thrilled fans by announcing a sequel to the 1991 sci-fi classic Aditya 369. The sequel, titled Aditya 999 Max, was revealed during the sixth episode of Unstoppable with NBK (Season 4), set to premiere on December 6, 2024, on Aha.

Balakrishna’s portrayal of Sri Krishna Devarayalu in the original film, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, is etched in cinematic history. The announcement of the sequel has sparked excitement among fans eager to revisit the beloved time-travel saga. Adding to the enthusiasm, Balakrishna’s son, Nandamuri Mokshagna, will make his lead debut in Aditya 999 Max, carrying forward the legacy of the original.

Balakrishna, who is deeply involved in the script, promises to blend the essence of the classic with modern cinematic advancements. The sequel aims to honor the timeless appeal of Aditya 369 while captivating a new generation of viewers.

During the Unstoppable with NBK episode, Balakrishna will don his iconic Aditya 369 avatar, offering fans an exclusive preview of the sequel’s making. This much-anticipated episode will also feature popular actors Naveen Polishetty and Sreeleela, providing candid conversations and exciting updates about the project.

Mark your calendars for December 6, 2024, and tune in to Aha for exclusive insights into Aditya 999 Max, promising to be a nostalgic yet modern cinematic journey.