‘Bella Bella’ from ‘Bharta Mahasayaluklu Vijyapthi’ sets festive mood

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is gearing up to entertain audiences with his upcoming full-fledged entertainer Bharta Mahasayaluklu Vijyapthi, directed by Kishore Tirumala. The film, backed by producer Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and presented by Zee Studios, features Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as the leading ladies. After the impactful title glimpse, the team has now kick-started the musical promotions with the vibrant track “Bella Bella.”

Known for delivering mass chartbusters, Bheems Ceciroleo strikes again with a foot-tapping folk-infused composition that has already started trending. Lyricist Suresh Gangula adds a playful touch with quirky lines like “Spain is beautiful, a wet butt… If you walk on the streets, write a note in the news,” setting a fun vibe. The energetic vocals of Nakash Aziz and Rohini Sorrat, paired with Sekhar Master’s catchy choreography, elevate the song further. Ravi Teja’s signature swagger and his refreshing chemistry with Aashika Ranganath have added to its instant popularity.

The film boasts a strong technical team, including cinematographer Prasad Murella, National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad, and production designer AS Prakash. Bharta Mahasayaluklu Vijyapthi is set for a grand Sankranthi 2026 release.

At the song launch, Dimple Hayathi shared her excitement about playing “Balamani,” calling it a powerful character. Aashika Ranganath added that the film promises wholesome entertainment and praised Ravi Teja’s unmatched energy. Director Kishore Tirumala assured audiences a perfect festival entertainer.