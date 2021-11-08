Bigg Boss Telugu: Priyanka is upset with Shanmukh in nominations!

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is presently into the tenth week. Vishwa was eliminated in the ninth week and the nominations segment is going to be interesting in the coming month. As per the reports, there are five inmates in the nominations. They are Ravi, Sunny, Maanas, Kajal, and Siri.

During the nominations, Shanmukh and Priyanka headed into an argument over nominations. Captain Anee initially sent Maanas, Kajal, Sunny, and Shanmukh into the jail.

Later, Priyanka bought Maanas back from the prison. The inmates will have to grab a key for the prison and those who have the key will get a chance to save an inmate from the prison.

In this manner, Shanmukh got the key and he decided to send Pinky to the prison. It is when they argued. Shanmukh thinks that it is because of Priyanka that he faced problems during his captaincy. However, Pinky is not ready to accept it as she already took the punishment for the same.

Pinky finally told Shanmukh to not give such silly reasons further and Shanmukh has also given a strong counter to him.