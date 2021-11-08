  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Bigg Boss Telugu: Priyanka is upset with Shanmukh in nominations!

Priyanka is upset with Shanmukh in nominations!
x

Priyanka is upset with Shanmukh in nominations!

Highlights

  • Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is presently into the tenth week.
  • Vishwa was eliminated in the ninth week and the nominations segment is going to be interesting in the coming month.

Bigg Boss Telugu TV show is presently into the tenth week. Vishwa was eliminated in the ninth week and the nominations segment is going to be interesting in the coming month. As per the reports, there are five inmates in the nominations. They are Ravi, Sunny, Maanas, Kajal, and Siri.

During the nominations, Shanmukh and Priyanka headed into an argument over nominations. Captain Anee initially sent Maanas, Kajal, Sunny, and Shanmukh into the jail.

Later, Priyanka bought Maanas back from the prison. The inmates will have to grab a key for the prison and those who have the key will get a chance to save an inmate from the prison.

In this manner, Shanmukh got the key and he decided to send Pinky to the prison. It is when they argued. Shanmukh thinks that it is because of Priyanka that he faced problems during his captaincy. However, Pinky is not ready to accept it as she already took the punishment for the same.

Pinky finally told Shanmukh to not give such silly reasons further and Shanmukh has also given a strong counter to him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X