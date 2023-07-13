Cracker Of An Update: Versatile Actor Vishal Sings Mass Number Adharadha For His High Voltage Gangster Sc-Fi Thriller Mark Antony, Promo Out Now

Versatile actor Vishal is going to amaze us in an action-packed role with different shades in the upcoming highly anticipated flick Mark Antony. The high-voltage gangster sci-fi thriller also features SJ Suryah playing a vital role. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by S Vinod Kumar, the film has music by the very talented GV Prakash Kumar.

Here’s the cracker of an update. The movie will have a special theme song. Guess what the song was crooned by none other than Vishal, showing his singing skills. Vishal lent vocals for the Tamil as well as the Telugu version of the song.

GV Prakash Kumar scored a thumping number and Vishal crooned it with high pitch vocals. Ramajogayya Sastry penned the lyrics for this number. The promo of the song is out now. It shows Vishal thoroughly enjoying singing this mass song.

Telugu girl Ritu Varma who is popular for her roles in films such as Yevade Subrahmanyam, Pelli Choopulu, Tuck Jagadish etc. is the leading lady in the movie which also features Sunil and Selva Raghavan in important roles.

Mark Antony has some top-notch technicians handling different crafts. The film’s cinematography is handled by Abhinandan Ramanujam, wherein GV Prakash Kumar provides the music. India’s top stunt director Peter Hein master choreographed the action sequences, alongside Dhilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan. Vijay Velukutty is the editor of the movie.

Mark Antony revolves around the theme of time travel. Besides heavy-duty action sequences, the movie will have quirky and funny episodes too.

Mark Anthony will have its theatrical release for the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi on September 15th.

Cast: Vishal, SJ Suryah, Ritu Varma, Sunil, and Selva Raghavan

Technical Crew:

Writer, director: Adhik Ravichandran

Producer: S Vinod Kumar

DOP: Abhinandan Ramanujam

Music: GV Prakash Kumar

Fights: Peter Hein, Dhilip Subbarayan, Kanal Kannan, and Dinesh Subbarayan

Editor: Vijay Velukutty