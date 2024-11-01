Directors Sujeeth and Sandeep reflect on ‘KA’ success

Kiran Abbavaram’s period thriller KA has taken the box office by storm, emerging as the surprise Diwali hit of the year. Directed by Sujeeth and Sandeep, KA has captivated audiences with its fresh narrative and innovative setting, receiving critical acclaim and positive audience feedback across all major centers. The directors recently shared insights into the film’s journey and their excitement over its success.

Sujeeth expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response, mentioning how the film’s unique period setting and gripping climax structure were carefully crafted to engage viewers. "We felt setting the story in Krishnagiri added a mysterious allure. The region’s rare phenomenon—darkness in the afternoon—became central to our plot," Sujeeth explained. The director also credited composer Sam CS for enhancing the film’s emotional depth, calling his music “one of our best decisions.”

Sandeep also shared his pride in the film’s appeal across all audience segments, especially among C-center viewers. He noted that the audience's immediate defense of KA on social media against critiques reflects its deep impact. Both directors confirmed plans for a potential prequel, aiming to explore more of Krishnagiri’s mystique.

With KA continuing to draw crowds, the directors see this success as a foundation for more bold, content-driven films in Tollywood.