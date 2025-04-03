Hebba Patel on ‘Odela 2’: A Bigger, Thrilling Sequel

With the highly anticipated supernatural thriller ‘Odela 2’ gearing up for its theatrical release on April 17, actress Hebba Patel shares her excitement about the film, her experience working with Tamannaah Bhatia, and how the ‘Odela’ franchise has shaped her career.

A Sequel Beyond Expectations

Reflecting on the journey from ‘Odela Railway Station’ to ‘Odela 2’, Hebba recalls how the first film came to life during the COVID-19 lockdown, at a time when uncertainty loomed over the industry. “‘Odela Railway Station’ was made when all shootings had stopped due to the pandemic. Sampath Nandi garu and the team took a bold step and made the film despite the challenges,” she shares.

Although the first installment was a success beyond expectations, a sequel was not on her mind back then. “I never thought ‘Odela’ would grow into something this big. But now, to see ‘Odela 2’ being made on such a grand scale is truly special,” she says with excitement.

More Than Just a Murder Mystery

Unlike its predecessor, which was an intense murder mystery, ‘Odela 2’ expands into the supernatural thriller genre. “This film is much bigger than the first one,” Hebba reveals. “It has so many amazing elements, and I can confidently say the audience will have a great theatrical experience.”

Her character, which left a strong impact in ‘Odela Railway Station’, continues to play a significant role in the sequel. “My character will be as impactful in this film as it was in the first one,” she assures. Though most of her scenes take place in a jail setting, she hints at intriguing developments in her role.

Sharing the Screen with Tamannaah

Hebba shares a strong on-screen connection with Tamannaah Bhatia, who portrays a Naga Sadhu in ‘Odela 2’. “She plays my sister in the film,” Hebba reveals. “Tamannaah is incredibly dedicated to her craft. Watching her prepare for her role made me realise the importance of in-depth character study.”

This experience has influenced Hebba’s own approach to acting. “I didn’t do much preparation for my character in ‘Odela Railway Station’, but seeing Tamannaah’s commitment has taught me to invest more in the homework for my future roles,” she admits.

The Vision of Sampath Nandi

Director Sampath Nandi’s belief in Hebba’s talent has been a turning point in her career. “When he first narrated my role in ‘Odela Railway Station’, I was shocked,” she recalls. “I doubted whether I could pull off such a performance-driven role. But he had faith in me, and that gave me confidence.”

Calling him a “visionary filmmaker,” she expresses gratitude for the creative freedom and encouragement he provides. “Sampath garu is not just a brilliant storyteller; he is also a kind and supportive person,” she says.

A Film Backed by Divine Power

Spirituality plays a key role in ‘Odela 2’, and the team made sure to align the film’s journey with divine blessings. “The film’s muhurta was performed in Kashi, and we launched the teaser at Kumbh Mela,” Hebba shares. “Since the story is deeply connected to spirituality and devotion, we believe that divine energy is with us.”

Music That Elevates the Thrill

Another major highlight of ‘Odela 2’ is its music, composed by Ajinesh Loknath. “His music is a huge asset to this film,” Hebba says. “The background score is extraordinary and takes the supernatural elements to the next level.”

Ten Years in Cinema and Looking Ahead

Completing a decade in the film industry, Hebba reflects on her journey with gratitude. “There have been ups and downs, but I have always been happy as an actress,” she says. “Success and failure are never final—it’s the effort that matters. I have learned so much in these ten years, and I am confident that my journey as an actress will continue for another decade.”

While she has explored various genres, she has a new goal in mind. “I would love to do a full-fledged comedy entertainer,” she reveals. As for upcoming projects, she has two Telugu films set for release and is also gearing up for a Kannada film. “That project will begin next month,” she adds.

With her evolving career and dedication to versatile roles, Hebba Patel is all set to leave a lasting impact with ‘Odela 2’, promising audiences a thrilling cinematic experience.