Is the title Ori Devuda not the first choice for this film?

The widely acclaimed actor Vishwak Sen is prepared to captivate the audience with his latest movie, Ori Devuda, which debuts today. The film crew is now working on promotions. The film has received positive buzz thanks in large part to the popularity of the trailer and songs.

'Hey Bhagwan' was originally considered as the film's title, according to Vishwak Sen, who revealed this in a media encounter today. The film's production crew chose a pure Telugu word as the title, in contrast to Vishwak's previous films, Paagal and HIT, which had titles in Hindi and English, respectively.

Ori Devuda, according to Vishwak, is a term that people frequently use to describe both positive and negative life situations. The female leads of Ori Devuda are Mithila Palkar and Asha Bhat, and Ashwath Marimuthu is the director. The film is being co-produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateshwara Creations.