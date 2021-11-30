It's A Wrap For Vijay Deverakonda's 'Liger' Movie USA Schedule

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is busy with his upcoming movie 'Liger'. Being the Puri Jagannadh directorial, it has Ananya Pandey as the lead actress. The whole team is busy in completing the movie as they want it to hit the theatres soon! Well, here is a piece of good news! The 'Liger' team wrapped up the shooting of the USA schedule and had a party with the legendary boxer 'Mike Tysen' who is essaying a cameo role in this movie.

The makers shared the awesome pics on their social media pages and treated the fans of Vijay Devarakonda on this special occasion… Take a look!

Well, the whole team of the Liger movie had fun and these pics are the proof of their joyous moments! The first two pics have Puri Jagannadh and Charmee posing with Mike Tyson and his wife Lakiha Spicer. The last one is a group one and the team seen having a meal together. Even Vijay and Anaya were part of the celebration!

Sharing these pics, the makers also jotted down, "It's a wrap for #LIGER Schedule with the @MikeTyson in USA. Team had an amazing time shooting with him".

Even Charmee also shared the same pics and wrote, "Amazing hosting you guys for the wrap-up party at one of the most prominent restaurants, 'Catch'! Best schedule & delicious Food".

A couple of days back even Vijay Devarakonda also dropped a few cool pics from LA on his Instagram page…

The lead actors are seen chilling with the producer and the director amid the picturesque river location!

Liger becomes Vijay Devarakonda's tenth film and director Puri's 37th project. This movie is being produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions, Puri Connects banners. Vijay will essay the role of a boxer and underwent martial arts training in Thailand. Ananya Pandey will be seen as the lead actress in this sports drama. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu roped in to play the prominent roles in this movie while Mani Sharma is all set to score the tunes. Liger movie is being made in 5 languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam and will be released worldwide amid high expectations in the theatres in 2022!